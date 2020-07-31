Local group hosts Gainesville mayor in virtual fireside chat
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first in a series of virtual fireside chats with Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is set for Friday, July 31st.
The Gainesville Black Professionals will host the mayor to address a variety of issues including police procedures, budgeting, and housing.
The group invites everyone to join in the open dialogue and conversation with the mayor starting at 7 p.m.
The virtual event is free.
