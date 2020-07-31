Local group hosts Gainesville mayor in virtual fireside chat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first in a series of virtual fireside chats with Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is set for Friday, July 31st.

The Gainesville Black Professionals will host the mayor to address a variety of issues including police procedures, budgeting, and housing.

The group invites everyone to join in the open dialogue and conversation with the mayor starting at 7 p.m.

The virtual event is free.

Mayor Virtual Chat (Facebook)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.