Medical team at UF Health Shands first in Southeast to perform double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The medical team at UF Health Shands was the first in the Southeast to perform a double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient.
A man from Texas contracted the virus in April and it left his lungs too damaged to function.
He was on a breathing machine for two months before being taken to UF Health in Gainesville.
There doctors and nurses successfully transplanted a complete set of lungs.
They say the patient is recovering steadily.
