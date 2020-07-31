Medical team at UF Health Shands first in Southeast to perform double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The medical team at UF Health Shands was the first in the Southeast to perform a double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient.

A man from Texas contracted the virus in April and it left his lungs too damaged to function.

He was on a breathing machine for two months before being taken to UF Health in Gainesville.

There doctors and nurses successfully transplanted a complete set of lungs.

They say the patient is recovering steadily.

UF Health Double Lung Transplant (UF Health)

