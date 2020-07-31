Putnam County Sheriff’s Office celebrates deputy who finished his cancer treatment
Deputy Brian Smith walked out of the Cancer Center of Palatka after his last chemotherapy treatment.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a deputy that finished his cancer treatment.
He was surrounded by deputies showing their support.
Smith was diagnosed earlier this year.
Officials say throughout his battle with cancer he has always had a smile on his face.
