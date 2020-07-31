Advertisement

Three candidates vie for the Marion County District 1 Commission seat

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Primary Election is just over two weeks away.

Only republican candidates are running for the District 1 seat for the Marion County Commission, making this a universal primary.

The seat is being vacated by David Moore who is running for Marion County Property Appraiser.

Mike Behar, Craig Curry and Michael Saxe are all running for the District 1 seat.

Both Behar and Curry are native Floridians, living in Marion County for over 30 years, while Saxe later moved to the area after serving as a first responder in New York City during 9-11.

Behar currently serves on the Marion County Planning and Zoning Committee. If elected, he said one of the things he would focus on is farmland preservation.

“I activity stand for to protect our farmland preservation and to protect our horse industry. I know that growth is going to come but we have to be responsible in that growth,” Behar said.

Curry has previous elected experience serving as Ocala’s Mayor and later as the President of the Ocala City Council. If elected Curry said one of his focuses would be supporting first responders.

“That’s an area that I want to make sure we support, not only just with financial support for them not just from a pay stand point but to make sure that they have the best equipment possible,” Curry said.

Saxe has served on the board of directors for the Fraternal Order of Police, but this is his first time running for public office. Saxe said if he’s elected, he’ll work towards government transparency.

“I got tired of the people not being heard and that’s my goal, is to be the vice of the people for all people,” Saxe said.

The primary election is Tuesday August 18th.

