Tropical Storm Isaias doesn’t suspend COVID-19 testing in Alachua County

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Although it is a state facility the Alachua County department of health will not be suspending operations due to Tropical Storm Isaias. They will be open for call-ins on Friday as well as this weekend.

One spot of good news is the delays in getting test results back have been mostly eliminated.

“The commercial labs we use, we’re getting the test results back consistently within 48 hours. We have access here to the Bureau of State Public Health labs we’re getting those tests back with 24-48 hours. So, they’ve really amped up, we’re all working 24/7 we’re in this together and everyone has really rolled up their sleeves to get this done,” Department of Health Administrator, Paul Myers says

Myers continues to hit on the importance of wearing masks in public and adhering to social distancing guidelines. We asked him about small gatherings under 10 for parties or celebrations. He says any gatherings held indoors even if less than 10 people is taking a risk and it would be safer to hold them outdoors.

