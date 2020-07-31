Advertisement

UF Health study finds link between discrimination and higher risk of diabetes and heart disease

The study suggests that discrimination, whether real or perceived, causes stress, which releases the hormone cortisol. Repeated activations of the stress response can lead to more wear on the human body which increases the risk for worsening health conditions.
The study suggests that discrimination, whether real or perceived, causes stress, which releases the hormone cortisol. Repeated activations of the stress response can lead to more wear on the human body which increases the risk for worsening health conditions.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A recent study by UF Health researchers has found a link between discrimination and more severe cases of Metabolic Syndrome in the African American community.

The eight-year study of nearly four thousand people found that those who reported more discrimination had higher risks of diabetes and heart disease. The study suggests that discrimination, whether real or perceived, causes stress, which releases the hormone cortisol. Repeated activations of the stress response can lead to more wear on the human body which increases the risk for worsening health conditions.

“This paper really adds evidence about the toxic effects of racism on the human body,” said Michelle Cardel, Ph.D., R.D., an assistant professor in the UF College of Medicine’s Department of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics. “Discrimination is deadly. It’s something that really affects the community and has ramifications -- has economic ramifications, social ramifications and health ramifications.”

Researchers with UF Health say that other studies have found the same correlation in other minority groups as well.

More detail on the study can be found here.

