Visitation to be held for Putnam County nine-year-old who died from COVID-19

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Will be held today Kimora Lynum for the 9-year-old girl in Putnam County who became the youngest in the state to die from COVID-19.

Kimora Lynum’s family told TV20 Shands pediatric hospital sent her home the week before she died-with a UTI.

She would die in her sleep on July 17. Kimora tested positive for the virus after her death.

Her mom, Mikasha Young Holmes, says she was always full of joy.

“She was really happy. She made friends very easily. She’ll talk to anybody. Young or old. She’s just like any other bubbly little girl out there. She was perfect,” her mother said.

The visitation will take place at Phillip and Wiley Mortuary in Melrose.

A graveside service will follow tomorrow morning at the historic evergreen cemetery in Gainesville.

