9-year-old Kimora Lynum has been laid to rest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -9-year-old Kimora Lynum was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery Saturday morning. Lynum was escorted to the cemetery on a horse carriage.

The little girl's cousin said this day was heartbreaking for her and her family.

"Seeing the casket and you know listening to the music and everybody talking. It broke me down pretty bad. I just had to pull myself together for everybody," said Zikasha Young, Kimora's cousin.

More than 100 people attended the funeral service. Young said her cousin had a tremendous impact on everyone around her.

"She touched a lot of people, strangers. She was just so friendly, so nice. She was just outgoing," said Young.

While Kimora may be known to some as the youngest in the state to die with COVID-19, her cousin said people need to remember her as a bubbly and caring person.

"She was very smart, and she was very intelligent," said Young. "Whatever she wanted, she was going to make sure that she got it. She was just perfect."

Young said the service was tough for everyone epically Kimora's mom Mikasha.

"I was trying to keep it together, be strong for everybody," said Young. "Especially for Mia because it is hard losing your only child."

Young said she wants parents and families in the community to take notice of her family's tragic loss and consider the consequences of sending their children to school.

"Education is pretty important, but it's not that important to risk your child's life over anything. Whether you have one child, two children, four it does not matter because when that time comes to where you have to lower child down into the ground, it's not going to feel good," said Young.

If you would like to donate to the families official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.