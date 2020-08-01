Advertisement

9-year-old Kimora Lynum has been laid to rest

9-year-old Kimora Lynum was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville Saturday morning. Lynum is the youngest person to die with COVID-19 in the state of Florida. More than 100 people attended this celebration of life for a loving young girl.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -9-year-old Kimora Lynum was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery Saturday morning. Lynum was escorted to the cemetery on a horse carriage.

The little girl's cousin said this day was heartbreaking for her and her family.

"Seeing the casket and you know listening to the music and everybody talking. It broke me down pretty bad. I just had to pull myself together for everybody," said Zikasha Young, Kimora's cousin.

More than 100 people attended the funeral service. Young said her cousin had a tremendous impact on everyone around her.

"She touched a lot of people, strangers. She was just so friendly, so nice. She was just outgoing," said Young.

While Kimora may be known to some as the youngest in the state to die with COVID-19, her cousin said people need to remember her as a bubbly and caring person.

"She was very smart, and she was very intelligent," said Young. "Whatever she wanted, she was going to make sure that she got it. She was just perfect."

Young said the service was tough for everyone epically Kimora's mom Mikasha.

"I was trying to keep it together, be strong for everybody," said Young. "Especially for Mia because it is hard losing your only child."

Young said she wants parents and families in the community to take notice of her family's tragic loss and consider the consequences of sending their children to school.

"Education is pretty important, but it's not that important to risk your child's life over anything. Whether you have one child, two children, four it does not matter because when that time comes to where you have to lower child down into the ground, it's not going to feel good," said Young.

If you would like to donate to the families official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

Kimora Lynum's GoFundMe Page

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

9-year-old Kimora Lynum has been laid to rest

Updated: 23 minutes ago
9-year-old Kimora Lynum was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville Saturday morning. Lynum is the youngest person to die with COVID-19 in the state of Florida. More than 100 people attended this celebration of life for a loving young girl.

News

Trenton Community Turns Out for 4th Annual VetFest

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Forvets inc. hosted the 4th Annual VetFest in Trenton, Saturday, to help raise funds for their pro-veteran projects.

Local

Gearing up for Isaias in Palatka

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Much of Putnam County including Palatka are under a tropical storm warning as Isaias get closer to Florida.

Local

Marion Senior Services in need of hurricane supplies for future storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marion Senior Services is creating hurricane kits for senior citizens in the area.

Latest News

Local

Two dead, one seriously injured in Columbia County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
A vehicle crash in Columbia County left two people dead and one in critical condition.

Local

Santa Fe College to offer shuttle for rural students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Santa Fe College students in rural areas of Alachua County will be able to utilize shuttle services this upcoming school year.

News

Isaias Weakens, Approaches Fl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Isaias Latest

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Local

Hurricane Kits for Seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Hurricane Isaias nears, Marion Senior Services is asking for donations of hurricane supplies to prepare for future storms. The organization is creating hurricane kits for seniors. Officials say seniors are vulnerable this year due to the pandemic. Requested supplies include non-perishable food, water, batteries among other items. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, August 11th, at the senior services headquarters on Southwest 20th court in Ocala.

Local

Viewing service for Kimora Lynum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The community paid their respects to 9-year-old Kimora Lynum Friday night. Lynum's family said the outpouring of support speaks volumes to the impact the little girl had on everyone around her. Lynum is the youngest person in the state of Florida to die with COVID-19.