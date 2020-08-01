Concerns surrounding Hurricane Isaias

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis put 19 counties, including Putnam county, under a state of emergency.

Residents in the county along the St. Johns River may feel some impacts. The Deputy County Administrator for Putnam County said that one of his concerns is shelters if people are forced to evacuate.

“If people have to evacuate because we do in Putnam County, we do have a lot of people that fall in the category of they are in different flood zones, or they live in a mobile home. Those are always the first to evacuate, and so that is really what ends up happening. With social distancing guidelines and whatnot, that is probably my biggest concern right now is taking care of people in the shelters,” said Matt Reynolds.

He said he wants to ensure the shelters have enough PPE in case people are forced to evacuate.

Reynolds is running for Putnam County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. His opponents are Kenny Downs and Doug McClure.

