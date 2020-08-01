Advertisement

Concerns surrounding Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias is approaching Florida, and a Putnam County resident is concerned about those that may need to evacuate. Governor Ron DeSantis has put 19 counties, under a state of emergency.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis put 19 counties, including Putnam county, under a state of emergency.

Residents in the county along the St. Johns River may feel some impacts. The Deputy County Administrator for Putnam County said that one of his concerns is shelters if people are forced to evacuate.

“If people have to evacuate because we do in Putnam County, we do have a lot of people that fall in the category of they are in different flood zones, or they live in a mobile home. Those are always the first to evacuate, and so that is really what ends up happening. With social distancing guidelines and whatnot, that is probably my biggest concern right now is taking care of people in the shelters,” said Matt Reynolds.

He said he wants to ensure the shelters have enough PPE in case people are forced to evacuate.

Reynolds is running for Putnam County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. His opponents are Kenny Downs and Doug McClure.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hurricane Kits for Seniors

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Hurricane Isaias nears, Marion Senior Services is asking for donations of hurricane supplies to prepare for future storms. The organization is creating hurricane kits for seniors. Officials say seniors are vulnerable this year due to the pandemic. Requested supplies include non-perishable food, water, batteries among other items. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, August 11th, at the senior services headquarters on Southwest 20th court in Ocala.

Local

Viewing service for Kimora Lynum

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The community paid their respects to 9-year-old Kimora Lynum Friday night. Lynum's family said the outpouring of support speaks volumes to the impact the little girl had on everyone around her. Lynum is the youngest person in the state of Florida to die with COVID-19.

Local

Viewing service for Kimora Lynum

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The community paid their respects to 9-year-old Kimora Lynum Friday night. Lynum's family said the outpouring of support speaks volumes to the impact the little girl had on everyone around her. Lynum is the youngest person in the state of Florida to die with COVID-19.

Local

Concerns surrounding Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hurricane Isaias is approaching Florida, and a Putnam County resident is concerned about those that may need to evacuate. Governor Ron DeSantis has put 19 counties, under a state of emergency.

Latest News

News

Isaias Holding on as Cat 1 Hurricane

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Isaias Latest

Local

Community Relief Days held for final time in Gainesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Friday marked the last Community Relief day in Gainesville where thousands of people received free food. Organizers say although no more are planned for right now they are working towards possibly holding more in the future since there is clearly still a need.

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday morning, Magnolia Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard.

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Local economy could be out over $470 million if fans can’t attend UF Football games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Last year, UF-related visitors spent nearly $473 million in the community, a significant amount of that football-related.

News

Alachua County continues COVID-19 testing amid Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
State-run COVID-19 testing facilities are suspended until hurricane Isaias passes except for Alachua County. The county department of health is still open for call-ins and will continue into the weekend.County leaders also say the delay in getting test results back has been mostly eliminated.