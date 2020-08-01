Marion Senior Services in need of hurricane supplies for future storms

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - As Hurricane Isaias approaches, Marion Senior Services is in need of hurricane supplies to prepare for future storms. The organization is creating hurricane kits for seniors.

Officials say seniors are more vulnerable this year due to the pandemic. Requested supplies include non-perishable food, water, batteries among other items.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday. August 11th, at the senior services headquarters on Southwest 20th Court in Ocala.

