Santa Fe College to offer shuttle for rural students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is extending its accessibility to certain rural areas of Alachua County.

The college is partnering up with MV transportation to provide access to SF’s Northwest Campus via their EXTRA shuttle, for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

The shuttle will provide daily round-trip service to different areas on two routes. The first route will serve Alachua and High Springs, while the second route will go to Hawthorne. The first route will pick up students at the High Springs Community Center at 8:15 a.m. and at 8:25 the same shuttle will pick up students at Hitchcock’s in Alachua. It will then drop off the students at the college. In the afternoon the shuttle will leave campus 2:00 p.m to drop off the students back in High Springs and Alachua.

The second route will service Hawthorne and east Gainesville.

The Hawthorne/East Gainesville shuttle will pick up students at the corner of SE 215th St. and SE 69th Ave. in Hawthorne at 8:00 a.m.

At 8:15, it will then pick up students at the Alachua County Library in Hawthorne. At 8:25 the shuttle will pick up students at the corner of SE 43rd St. and SE 12th Ave. in Gainesville. After that, the shuttle is scheduled to drop off students at the college at 9:00 a.m. The shuttle will leave campus at 2:00 p.m. to take the students back.

Click here for a more detailed explanation of the routes.

A grant from the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged is helping to support this shuttle service.

The number of transportation vouchers is limited. Current and Future students can apply for vouchers here.

