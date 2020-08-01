Advertisement

Trenton Community Turns Out for 4th Annual VetFest

A United States Army flag flies proudly at the 4th Annual VetFest.
A United States Army flag flies proudly at the 4th Annual VetFest.(WCJB File)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and families of the Trenton community helped raise money for local veterans, Sunday.

More than 100 people attended the 4th Annual VetFest at Otter Springs RV Park and Campground.

The yearly event is hosted by Forvets Incorporated, which helps gather funding for the Camp Valor Project.

The project aims to provide a place of residence at the campground for veterans and their families, along with programs for veterans to help them better adjust when they return home.

Those in attendance enjoyed live entertainment, food and drinks, browsing various vendors, and could even donate blood.

Debbie Destin, COO of Forvets, said the community’s support means everything.

“we know that we’re moving forward in the right direction with our plans and goals for our wounded veterans to come here and have a better life when they leave because our community has done this. they have come out here to support what we have and it is a wonderful feeling.”

The goal is to raise $5.1 million dollars for phase one of the Camp Valor Project.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Isaias Weakens, Approaches Fl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Isaias Latest

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday morning, Magnolia Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard.

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

News

Alachua County continues COVID-19 testing amid Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
State-run COVID-19 testing facilities are suspended until hurricane Isaias passes except for Alachua County. The county department of health is still open for call-ins and will continue into the weekend.County leaders also say the delay in getting test results back has been mostly eliminated.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 23 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Internal Investigation launched on Alachua County Jail

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Detectives are launching an internal investigation after an inmate at the Alachua County Jail took his own life.Detention officers say they were making rounds early this morning when they found 43-year-old Dewitt Lee Dailey Junior. They say he had a sheet around his neck and tied off to his bunk. Medical staff took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was sentenced to jail on charges of drug possession and drug use back in January deputies say the inmate was alone and he did not show signs of suicidal intentions

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Three candidates vie for the Marion County District 1 Commission seat

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude
Mike Behar, Craig Curry and Michael Saxe are all running for the District 1 seat.