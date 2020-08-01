Trenton Community Turns Out for 4th Annual VetFest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and families of the Trenton community helped raise money for local veterans, Sunday.

More than 100 people attended the 4th Annual VetFest at Otter Springs RV Park and Campground.

The yearly event is hosted by Forvets Incorporated, which helps gather funding for the Camp Valor Project.

The project aims to provide a place of residence at the campground for veterans and their families, along with programs for veterans to help them better adjust when they return home.

Those in attendance enjoyed live entertainment, food and drinks, browsing various vendors, and could even donate blood.

Debbie Destin, COO of Forvets, said the community’s support means everything.

“we know that we’re moving forward in the right direction with our plans and goals for our wounded veterans to come here and have a better life when they leave because our community has done this. they have come out here to support what we have and it is a wonderful feeling.”

The goal is to raise $5.1 million dollars for phase one of the Camp Valor Project.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.