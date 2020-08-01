Two dead, one seriously injured in Columbia County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two women from Dunnellon have died and one man from Dunnellon is suffering from severe injuries after a crash in Columbia County on Friday night.

A 54-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, was traveling north on SR 93. The vehicle then drifted off the road and hit a tree with its front. The driver and one of the passengers, a 30-year-old woman, were airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The other passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by Columbia County fire rescue. The 30-year-old was eventually pronounced dead Saturday morning at Shands.

