Viewing service for Kimora Lynum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The North-Central Florida community had the opportunity to pay their respects to the youngest person in the state to die with COVID-19. The viewing service for 9-year old Kimora Lynum took place Friday night in Melrose.

Kimora's godmother Travisha Donaldson said the viewing service was hard.

"My baby, she is gone. I'll never see her again, talk to her, text her, take any trips with her, do anything with her ever again. It's like reality hits you head-on," said Donaldson.

Zikasha Young, Kimora's cousin, said going to the viewing was very emotional.

"I was like this can not be here. Not my baby, this cannot be here," said Young.

Donaldson said the community paying tribute shows what type of impact the bubbly 9-year old had on those around her.

"A lot of people saw her how you know her mom or grandmother, family how all us saw her. She made an impact to only have been here such a short time, you really have made an impact, and people felt your love," said Donaldson.

Young said this celebration of life for Kimora speaks volumes to who the little girl was.

"It's amazing; it's just amazing to see she touched so many people. She made everybody laugh. She was just perfect. She was the perfect little girl. It's great to see everybody out here," said Young.

Donaldson says that she could see her goddaughter was at peace.

Kimora will be laid to rest Saturday at 11:00 AM. If you would like to donate to the families official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

