2020 Primary Preview: Democrats running to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

The race for Florida's 3rd Congressional District has more than 10 candidates. All three Democrats running for the nomination are emphasizing health care as part of their platforms.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tom Wells, Phil Dodds, and Adam Christensen are tossing their hats into the ring for a chance to win the Democratic Nomination for Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

Representative Ted Yoho has currently been holding the seat since he was elected in 2012.

Now candidates on both sides of the aisle are fighting to replace him.

Each democratic candidate is emphasizing health care as part of their platforms. Wells said he could create waves at the United States Capitol.

"Medicare for all, plus public funding will make the people happy in the first case and give them the where with all to reelect you in the second case. That is what I call a soft revolution. It requires people going to congress who believes in this and who will convince the people who are there who will remain in the majority that there is a viable strategy to reclaim this country and to restore it to what we always thought it was but what it never was," said Wells.

Dodds said he is the best candidate to represent the district because he doesn't back away from a challenge. He said he listens to the problems then works to create solutions.

"I'm running to represent everyone. We need a government and an economy that works for everyone. I want to improve health care, reduce the cost of health care. I want to protect the environment, move to more renewable energy. I want everyone to be represented so all races, all genders. I think this year is an important year to step out and work with people, talk with people, and push for change in our district," said Dodds.

Christensen said his campaign is focused on helping workers across every demographic. He said he is not afraid to stand up for the people in the 3rd district.

"The biggest thing that we have to make sure is that every single person here has health care. What we've seen is that if one person doesn't have health care in the middle of a pandemic, then everyone is at risk. On top of that, we need to implement a green new deal to be able to get us out of this economic destruction. We need a federal jobs guarantee. We need to be able to say that if you want a job and you're willing to work, we will pay you. We're going to pay you enough that you're not just going to be fighting for survival. You're actually going to have a really good life," said Christensen.

We will introduce you to the Republican Candidates running for the nomination for Florida's 3rd Congressional District later in the week.

