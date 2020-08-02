Advertisement

Two new RC car racing tracks open in Gainesville

There are two tracks, one on cement with no jumps and one carpeted with jumps and a wallride.
By Landon Harrar
Aug. 2, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s a new RC car track in Gainesville for those who have been parked during quarantine. We’ll show you the track and how racers say it’s running.

Danny Nugent owns the store Toys and More and boasts he has one of the biggest inventories of RC racing equipment in the state, and now he’s added two new tracks for racers to enjoy. “We’re starting a new RC track here in Gainesville. I’ve got both on-road and off-road track, the on-road track is on cement and we have all sorts of cars that run on it. Then we have the off-road track which is on asphalt which is covered in carpet and has jumps and a wallride.”

Kermit Butts has been racing RC cars for 15 years and said, “the carpet is always a lot more high bite as us racers would say, it’s pretty dialed. This my first time running since Toys and More opened up, I really like it up here.”

Although Toys and More was shut down due to the pandemic, Nugent says once he got the all-clear to open his phones wouldn’t stop ringing. “It was like Christmas in July you know, Christmas of course is our busiest time of the year. It’s been so busy the manufacturers are out of a product, we have to wait on product and half of what we want is on back order because China was shut down. Now everybody is sitting at home with nothing to do and can’t think of anything except for pulling their old RC cars out of the closet. I sell them as fast as I can get them in.”

Butts added, " I re-built all of them. I have 8 of them all together that's pretty much all I've been doing during the quarantine."

What you see here is just the beginning of the final product which Nugent says was just completed Saturday evening. “I wasn’t able to get everything done as I like it to be and it may truthfully never be 100% done because you’re always working on it. The way I look at it is if you’re not improving you’re backing up.”

You can find the tracks right next to Ollies Bargain Outlet on Northeast 23rd Ave. The tracks are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am until 5 pm and Nugent says he even installed lights for night time races in the future. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

