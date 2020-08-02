Advertisement

UF School of Theatre and Dance hosts virtual dance festival

Swamp Fest
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dance festival is going virtual this weekend as actors and dancers performed from home for Swamp Dance Fest.

The three-week festival features student performances over zoom.

It’s hosted by UF’s school of theater and dance. After a demanding schedule of rehearsals, creative sessions, and special projects for students, their hard work is now on display.

Dance faculty member Trent Williams jr. directed the event and featured guest artists Elijah Gibson and Layla Jones.

