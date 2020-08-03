Alachua County bus driver passes away with COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is confirming an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last month has died.

According to ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson, the employee tested positive for the virus about a week and a half ago.

They worked in transportation and had been a bus driver during the school year.

During the summers some drivers including this employee worked in the maintenance department.

There is no word on the exact cause of death at this time.

