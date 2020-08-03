Advertisement

Alachua County bus driver passes away with COVID-19

By Casey Fite
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is confirming an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last month has died.

According to ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson, the employee tested positive for the virus about a week and a half ago.

They worked in transportation and had been a bus driver during the school year.

During the summers some drivers including this employee worked in the maintenance department.

There is no word on the exact cause of death at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

NCFL Sheriff and 2 deputies tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

Latest News

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some simple exercises to help those dealing with osteoarthritis.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Ga. parents die four days apart from COVID-19, leaving teenage son orphaned

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

‘We were a regular family’: Ga. teen loses both parents to COVID-19 days apart

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.