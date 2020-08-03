Alachua County announces eligibility and application process for CARES Act $46 million

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a meeting today, the commission talked about who would qualify for its $46.9 million CARES Act money. A few weeks ago, the county released its approved distribution plan for the money. You can find the breakdown of that here.

$21.1 million will go towards Individual Assistance. They announced today that this will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eligibility requirements include showing proof of difficulty making payments for basic living expenses. Only one application will be allowed per household and those households who qualify will be based on estimated 2020 household income. It will be capped at 120% of local area median income (AMI)-- which means those households who make more than around $61,000 will not qualify.

Currently, $2,500 will be awarded in the first round to each household. There’s a possibility that the city of Gainesville and other unincorporated areas will be required to enforce a limit for the number of rewards given for the first 30 days.

“We will still take applications,” financial expert, Amber Shuping, said. “They will still get time stamped and reviewed. Distribution will just be paused to make sure that each of the smaller, perhaps less technology-driven areas, have a chance to get their applications in and processed,” she said.

Small and medium businesses will be receiving $7,500,000 million dollars, each. One application per business will be allowed and eligibility includes having 50 or fewer employees.

When the applications are reviewed in the first round, it could take up to two weeks until the money is distributed. Applications can be found primarily online. The county says they’re prepared for the high volume of applications and will have call centers and in-person assistance available Monday through Friday.

Applications will be available to fill out starting Tuesday, August 4th at 8 AM. You can find the application on Alachuacounty.us.

To listen to a recording of the whole meeting, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.