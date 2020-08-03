Advertisement

Columbia County District 1 candidates gearing up for election

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Columbia County are one day closer to deciding who will represent them as their County Commissioner for District 1. 

During this election, Incumbent Ron Williams is being challenged by Kyle Green for the District 1 seat. District 1 is the largest district in Columbia County.    

 Williams is a long-time resident of Columbia County and has served on the Board of County Commissioners for 39 years. 

“I want voters to know that I’m as serious as a heart attack about running for reelection. I’m committed. The fire still burns deep in my belly to serve the folks of Columbia County District 1,” Williams said. 

Kyle Green, who is 27, has lived in District 1 for his entire life and is a small business owner who is looking to make a change. 

“I’m a conservative Christian, I’m fiscally conservative. So anything that I spend of taxpayer dollars, I want to make sure are spent in best interest,” Green said. 

While in office, Williams says the county has improved on bringing industrial growth to the community. 

“We have about five sites in Columbia County that are shovel ready. That means we have all the utilities there, water, natural gas. We have paved roads to them,” he said. 

If elected, one goal Green says he wants to focus on is developing more resources for residents.

“I want to open up more options for them. Along with that is also children and families with disabilities, I would like to create an ADA playground in district one,” Green said. 

Early voting begins August 8th for Columbia County voters. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

