Columbia High School hosts graduation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One local high school is giving its students the in-person experience of graduating. This comes after the pandemic forced many ceremonies to go virtual or be rescheduled.

Seniors at Columbia High School walked across the stage yesterday to receive their diplomas. They practiced social distancing and everyone in attendance was required to wear a mask.

There were no hugs or handshakes, but graduates were still able to celebrate the milestone with their loved ones.

You can view an album of photos from the ceremony, here.

