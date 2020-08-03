Advertisement

Donovan shares coach of the year award

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Former University of Florida basketball coach Billy Donovan, now the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was voted the co-winner of the National Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year award on Monday, an honor he shares with Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a season in which not much was expected of the Thunder, Donovan has Oklahoma City 41-27 overall and holding the sixth playoff seed in the NBA’s Western Conference. The award is voted on by the NBA’s 30 head coaches. Toronto’s Nick Nurse was one vote shy of making it a three-way tie.

Donovan spent 19 seasons at Florida, earning back to back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007, plus two other Final Four appearances.

