Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Undersheriff Robert Willis, Sheriff Schultz and two other members of the GCSO tested positive in the last several days. They are quarantined and adhering to Health Department and CDC guidelines. Anyone who may have come into contact with infected employees were contacted so they could also quarantine.

“Please say a prayer for our Sheriff, the other GCSO employees infected, the families who have lost loved ones, those continuing to fight this virus, and all of Gilchrist County as we work together through this pandemic,” wrote Willis.

All Gilchrist County employees and jail inmates are given daily COVID-19 screenings. Protocols were also put in place to prevent introducing COVID-19 to the jail.

All inmates currently in the Gilchrist County Jail have tested negative.

