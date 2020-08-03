Lake Shore Regional Medical Center eyes new ownership

COLUMBIA CO. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Columbia County may soon have new ownership.

The hospital authority met Monday morning to receive five proposals from potential management companies; at least one of which is from Lake City.

“Multi-Specialty Research Associates” runs clinical trials. The other prospective buyers are from as far away as Texas.

Community Health Systems elected to end their lease of the hospital earlier this year. The next Board of Trustees meeting will be next Monday when they’ll discuss the five proposals.

