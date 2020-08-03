Men’s Warehouse, Joseph A. Bank file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(WCJB) - You may soon have to suit yourself.

Men’s Wearhouse and Joseph A. Bank owned tailored brands have filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The move could affect the Men’s Warehouse and Joseph A. Bank stores located in the Oaks Mall in Gainesville.

Sales reports indicate the company was in trouble before the pandemic, dropping 60 percent during the last quarter.

