Naked Florida man breaks into home, stabbed by homeowner

A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.(Lake City Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.

According to the Lake City Police Department, 44-year-old Willis Hudson climbed into the home’s bedroom window around noon last Saturday. One of the victims then ran to a neighbor’s home, while the second victim fought with Hudson. During the altercation, the suspect was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife, allowing the victim to run away.

Hudson then ran after the two with a chair towards a second home but was denied entry. He then fled the scene in an SUV driven by an unidentified, black woman.

Investigators located clothing and a wallet belonging to the suspect outside the first home. The suspect was found and arrested by Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Hudson is charged with burglary with battery and attempted burglary to a dwelling causing over $1,000 of damage.

