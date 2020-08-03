Ocala International Airport to close at night for construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re planning to fly out of Ocala this week, you won’t be able to leave during the evening.

The Ocala International Airport will be closed for nightly runway and taxiway construction starting August 2 until August 7, and then from August 9 until August 14. Work will begin at 8:00 p.m. and last until 7:00 a.m. every night.

