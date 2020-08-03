Advertisement

Potential New Owner Emerges for Lakeshore Regional Medical Center

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lakeshore Regional Medical Center may soon have new ownership.

The Hospital Authority met this morning to receive five proposals from potential management companies.

At least one of the proposals is from Lake City - “Multi Specialty Research Associates” runs clinical trials.

The other interested companies are from as far away as Texas.

UF Health Shands elected to end their lease of the hospital earlier this year.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be a week from Monday when they will discuss the five proposals.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential buyers emerge for Lakeshore Regional Medical Hospital

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver Route to take riders to four different health and human services offices.

Latest News

News

Naked Florida man breaks into home, stabbed by homeowner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.

News

Isaias Heading to the Carolinas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Isaias Latest

News

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some simple exercises to help those dealing with osteoarthritis.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Isaias Latest

Updated: 19 hours ago