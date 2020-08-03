Potential New Owner Emerges for Lakeshore Regional Medical Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lakeshore Regional Medical Center may soon have new ownership.

The Hospital Authority met this morning to receive five proposals from potential management companies.

At least one of the proposals is from Lake City - “Multi Specialty Research Associates” runs clinical trials.

The other interested companies are from as far away as Texas.

UF Health Shands elected to end their lease of the hospital earlier this year.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be a week from Monday when they will discuss the five proposals.

