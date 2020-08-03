SunTran adds new stops to bus route

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala isn’t missing the bus when it comes to public transportation. SunTran has expanded service to include more stops.

“We have started and launched a brand new route known as the Silver Express route,” said the Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs.

Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver Route to take riders to the Sheriff’s Operations Center, Saving Mercy homeless services, The Centers mental health clinic, and ACCESS Florida.

C city officials said adding this new route was highly requested by the community.

“This was just a really great way that we already had an existing route, we were able to expand upon it and then provide that transportation gap that a lot of people have been requesting,” Dobbs said.

Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver route to take riders to four different human and health services offices. (WCJB)

However, these are not permanent stops just yet.

“Right now they’re going to be on a six month trail basis and at the end of six months, we’re going to evaluate if it’s going to be viable to continue these services,” Dobbs said.

This new route will run Monday through Friday arriving and departing from the Downtown Train Station between 8:20 am and 5:35 pm, with four trips during this time frame. Normal bus fares still apply.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.