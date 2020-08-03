University of Florida Theater and Dance School hosts Virtual Swamp Dance Fest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dance festival went virtual this weekend as actors and dancers performed from home for "Swamp Dance Fest".

The three-week festival featured student performances over zoom, so performers could follow social distancing guidelines.

It was hosted by the University of Florida’s School of Theatre and Dance.

Participants went through a demanding schedule of rehearsals, creative sessions, and special projects.

The production was a culmination of the student’s dedication and hard work.

Dance faculty member Trent Williams Jr. directed the event and featured guest artists Elijah Gibson and Layla Jones.

