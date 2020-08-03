Advertisement

What we can learn from Isaias to prepare for the next storm

Isaias brought barely a shower, but was a good reminder that hurricane season is here.
Isaias brought barely a shower, but was a good reminder that hurricane season is here.(WCJB)
By AJ Willy
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Isaias brought barely a shower and a few gusty winds to North Central Florida, but it was still a reminder that hurricane season is here. It’s also a good time to make sure that you and your family are fully prepared for the next storm. Emergency management directors always advise to have multiple days worth of food in addition to other times critical to survival.

They also suggest other items such as flashlights, batteries, and first aid kit. Ryan Simpson of Putnam County Emergency Management, says “the thought is that anything that would help you and your family either sustain themselves or be comfortable during a power outage would be helpful to have on hand.”

Even though it already has been a very active season and all the predictions indicate it’s going to remain an active season, Simpson says all it takes is one storm for it to ruin your life.”

“Just as we have found from previous hurricanes, individuals that had never been impacted by events, there lives were completely changed forever by hurricanes such as Matthew and Irma. You never know when that day is going to come when a natural disaster impacts your family, so you have to get ready today.”

Thankfully, no evacuation orders were issued for Isaias and we did not have to utilize any shelters. In times of COVID though, Simpson says he and his team are prepared to make sure people remain safe if another storm comes and shelters are opened.

Simpson says, ”We have met with our partners in the Putnam County School District. All of the 6 shelters are at public schools. We do have plans in place to comply with the cdc guidelines related to shelter spacing.”

Click here to see what you should have in your disaster kit

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route - clipped version

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver Route to take riders to four different health and human services offices.

News

Naked Florida man breaks into home, stabbed by homeowner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.

Local

ACPS Bus Driver with COVID-19 has died

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Isaias Heading to the Carolinas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Isaias Latest

News

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some simple exercises to help those dealing with osteoarthritis.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Osteoarthritis Exercises

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Isaias Latest

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

Columbia High School hosts graduation

Updated: 19 hours ago
Columbia High School held graduation this weekend at the school's stadium.