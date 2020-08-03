What we can learn from Isaias to prepare for the next storm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Isaias brought barely a shower and a few gusty winds to North Central Florida, but it was still a reminder that hurricane season is here. It’s also a good time to make sure that you and your family are fully prepared for the next storm. Emergency management directors always advise to have multiple days worth of food in addition to other times critical to survival.

They also suggest other items such as flashlights, batteries, and first aid kit. Ryan Simpson of Putnam County Emergency Management, says “the thought is that anything that would help you and your family either sustain themselves or be comfortable during a power outage would be helpful to have on hand.”

Even though it already has been a very active season and all the predictions indicate it’s going to remain an active season, Simpson says all it takes is one storm for it to ruin your life.”

“Just as we have found from previous hurricanes, individuals that had never been impacted by events, there lives were completely changed forever by hurricanes such as Matthew and Irma. You never know when that day is going to come when a natural disaster impacts your family, so you have to get ready today.”

Thankfully, no evacuation orders were issued for Isaias and we did not have to utilize any shelters. In times of COVID though, Simpson says he and his team are prepared to make sure people remain safe if another storm comes and shelters are opened.

Simpson says, ”We have met with our partners in the Putnam County School District. All of the 6 shelters are at public schools. We do have plans in place to comply with the cdc guidelines related to shelter spacing.”

