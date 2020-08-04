Algal bloom reported at Little Orange Lake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Environmental specialists in Alachua County are asking residents to avoid Little Orange Lake due to an algal bloom.

Algal blooms typically happen in Florida when there are warm temperatures, rain can also be a contributing factor.

The bloom at Little Orange Lake happened over the weekend, it started at one end of the lake and later seeped into the other end.

Environmental specialists say if you happen to see an algal bloom in a body of water, it is best to stay away.

“You wouldn’t want to swim in it or have it splash all over you,” Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Senior Planner Gregory Owen said. “You should also avoid any pets having them come in contact with it. Your dog may try to drink the water or something like that.”

Owen says the blue green algae is sometimes caused by excess nutrients from agriculture, urban areas, or septic tanks.

County staff took samples from Little Orange Lake to test the water quality on Tuesday.

