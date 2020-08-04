Advertisement

Algal bloom reported at Little Orange Lake

Algal blooms typically happen in Florida when there are warm temperatures, rain can also be a contributing factor.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Environmental specialists in Alachua County are asking residents to avoid Little Orange Lake due to an algal bloom. 

Algal blooms typically happen in Florida when there are warm temperatures, rain can also be a contributing factor.  

The bloom at Little Orange Lake happened over the weekend, it started at one end of the lake and later seeped into the other end.

Environmental specialists say if you happen to see an algal bloom in a body of water, it is best to stay away.     

“You wouldn’t want to swim in it or have it splash all over you,” Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Senior Planner Gregory Owen said. “You should also avoid any pets having them come in contact with it. Your dog may try to drink the water or something like that.”

Owen says the blue green algae is sometimes caused by excess nutrients from agriculture, urban areas, or septic tanks. 

County staff took samples from Little Orange Lake to test the water quality on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County teachers head back to school - 6pm

Updated: moments ago

News

Marion County teachers head back to school - 5pm

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Marion County teachers head back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
Over the next three weeks teachers will learn about different COVID-19 protocols and how to successfully teach students virtually.

News

College reopening concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Several voice concern with students returning to college campus this fall.

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed 10 days ago after encountering another infected sheriff.

News

Alachua County Cares Act Portal is NOW live

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Alachua County posts Cares Act Grant application link

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The county has released its CARES Act link for residents to apply for financial relief.

News

NCFL Governments to discuss: CARES Act funding, mask requirements, return to school and more

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Several North Central Florida Governments will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues from face mask requirements in Ocala to charter school reopening plans in Alachua County.