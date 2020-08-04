Advertisement

Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19

Second Sheriff in our area has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Second Sheriff in our area has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Second Sheriff in our area has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.(The Florida Sheriff's Association)
By Casey Fite
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19.

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum is the second sheriff in the area to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Sheriff McCallum informed his employees that he tested positive for the virus a day after Gilchrist Sheriff Bobby Schultz tested positive.

According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, 16 total employees, including Sheriff McCallum, have been infected by the virus. While four employees remain on leave, most of those that have tested positive, have returned to work.

The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed ten days ago after encountering another infected sheriff. He says his symptoms are minor, and he is working remotely at this time.

Both Sheriff Schultz and Sheriff McCallum were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Cares Act Portal is NOW live

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alachua County posts Cares Act Grant application link

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The county has released its CARES Act link for residents to apply for financial relief.

News

NCFL Governments to discuss: CARES Act funding, mask requirements, return to school and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Several North Central Florida Governments will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues from face mask requirements in Ocala to charter school reopening plans in Alachua County.

News

Fatal Crash in Marion County Kills One, Severely Injures Another

Updated: 13 hours ago
A 19-year-old male died at the scene of a car accident in Marion County on Monday.

Latest News

News

Fatal Crash in Marion County

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Multiple transportation department employees with the Alachua County School District test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The five who tested positive include one bus driver who died with the virus over the weekend.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases in Alachua County School District

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officials in High Springs are cancelling youth sports for the rest of the fall season.

News

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Potential New Owner Emerges for Lakeshore Regional Medical Center

Updated: 18 hours ago
A new owner of Lakeshore Regional Medical Center could soon be made public.