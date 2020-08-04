LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19.

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum is the second sheriff in the area to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Sheriff McCallum informed his employees that he tested positive for the virus a day after Gilchrist Sheriff Bobby Schultz tested positive.

According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, 16 total employees, including Sheriff McCallum, have been infected by the virus. While four employees remain on leave, most of those that have tested positive, have returned to work.

The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed ten days ago after encountering another infected sheriff. He says his symptoms are minor, and he is working remotely at this time.

Both Sheriff Schultz and Sheriff McCallum were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

