Advertisement

College reopening concerns

Many in the state concerned over colleges reopening this fall.
Many in the state concerned over colleges reopening this fall.(WCJB FILE)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE - Parents will be dropping college age students back on campuses across the state later this month.

Reopening plans call for colleges and universities to be flexible and not all classes will be in person.

The union representing professors across the state last week called for distance learning only in the fall. 

“We need to be safe,” said Marshall Ogletree, Executive Director of the United Faculty of Florida.

Now the union is angry because letters written to the Governor and education officials went unanswered.

In a news release it calls the lack of response “both callous and reckless!”

“The political leadership continues to say everything is good. And everything is not good, and faculty are scared. I’m sure a lot of students are scared,” said Ogletree.

But the Board of Governors says health and safety come first and each school has flexibility for changing situations.

Three out of four college students do want to come back to campus, while very few professors would like that. 

Someone close to the situation told us it was tense.

Violetta Kalinowski will be making the trip from Fort Myers to bring her daughter Nicole to FSU in mid August. 

“So I feel good about that. She’s healthy so I don’t have any issues there,” said Kalinowski.

We met Maggie Lo on campus. 

She’s working on her Masters in Social work.

“I think it is important to have like a real person engagement with my students, and I can have a real live conversation with my classmates,” said Lo.

FSU told us just 36 percent of its classes will be held in person this fall.

After we contacted the Board of Governors Tuesday, it finally responded to the union late in the afternoon.

The BOG provided the union with the same statement sent to us: “Thank you for your email on August 3, 2020. As you are aware, the State Universities designed their reopening plans with the agility necessary to respond to changed conditions and enhance the resiliency of each institution.  As stated in our Blueprint for Reopening Campuses, the foundational priority of each university’s plan will be the health and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, vendors, volunteers, and visitors.”

You can find a copy of the blueprint here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed 10 days ago after encountering another infected sheriff.

News

Alachua County Cares Act Portal is NOW live

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Alachua County posts Cares Act Grant application link

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The county has released its CARES Act link for residents to apply for financial relief.

News

NCFL Governments to discuss: CARES Act funding, mask requirements, return to school and more

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Several North Central Florida Governments will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues from face mask requirements in Ocala to charter school reopening plans in Alachua County.

News

Fatal Crash in Marion County Kills One, Severely Injures Another

Updated: 16 hours ago
A 19-year-old male died at the scene of a car accident in Marion County on Monday.

News

Fatal Crash in Marion County

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Multiple transportation department employees with the Alachua County School District test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The five who tested positive include one bus driver who died with the virus over the weekend.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases in Alachua County School District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|