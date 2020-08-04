Early voting begins for August primary in multiple counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting started Monday in parts of North Central Florida ahead of the August 18th primary.

While many primary races across our region will decide who will represent their party in November’s general election, many races will be decided in two weeks.

Some races have candidates from only one party running, other races are non-partisan. Early voting started Monday in Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties. It will start in other counties by the end of the week.

