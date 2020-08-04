Fatal Crash in Marion County Kills One, Severely Injures Another
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was killed in a two vehicle crash this evening in Marion County.
State Troopers say a 19-year-old man was driving a car south on Northwest Miller Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve going off the side of the road and then over-correcting into the oncoming lane. .
The car crashed into an s-u-v then spun into a tree, splitting the car in half.
The 19-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.
The other driver suffered serious injuries.
