Fatal Crash in Marion County Kills One, Severely Injures Another

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was killed in a two vehicle crash this evening in Marion County.

State Troopers say a 19-year-old man was driving a car south on Northwest Miller Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve going off the side of the road and then over-correcting into the oncoming lane. .

The car crashed into an s-u-v then spun into a tree, splitting the car in half.

The 19-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

The other driver suffered serious injuries.

