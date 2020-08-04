Advertisement

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city officials are canceling all youth sports programs this season due to the pandemic.

They say all youth sports including soccer, flag football, and volleyball are canceled.

Staff will continue to maintain and work on High Springs city parks.

The fields will be open for residents to use so long as groups remain under ten people.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal Crash in Marion County

Updated: moments ago

News

Multiple transportation department employees with the Alachua County school district test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The five who tested positive include one bus driver who died with the virus over the weekend

News

Positive COVID-19 cases in Alachua County School District

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|

News

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Potential New Owner Emerges for Lakeshore Regional Medical Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new owner of Lakeshore Regional Medical Center could soon be made public.

News

Potential buyers emerge for Lakeshore Regional Medical Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver Route to take riders to four different health and human services offices.

News

Naked Florida man breaks into home, stabbed by homeowner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.