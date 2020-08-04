High Springs Cancels Youth Sports
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city officials are canceling all youth sports programs this season due to the pandemic.
They say all youth sports including soccer, flag football, and volleyball are canceled.
Staff will continue to maintain and work on High Springs city parks.
The fields will be open for residents to use so long as groups remain under ten people.
