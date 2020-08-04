Lanes reopen on Baseline Rd after sinkhole caused closures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s an update on the Baseline Rd construction in Marion County after a sinkhole damaged the road. North and southbound lanes are open on Baseline Rd near the intersection with Dogwood Rd.

In mid-June, two sinkholes opened along the road and required emergency repairs.

All left-hand turns at the intersection are prohibited as work on the traffic signal is expected to continue for the next few weeks. A link to the original story can be found here.

