Man missing in Levy County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy county sheriff's deputies are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 22-year-old Cedtazjiaun Williams, who was reported missing in Marion county. Levy county deputies became involved when Williams’ car was found abandoned Monday in the area of NE Highway 27.

His family Williams is suffering a personal crisis and may not ask for help.

The LCSO is asking for our public to assist in locating MISSING PERSON Cedtazjiaun Williams (5/22/98). Williams was... Posted by Levy County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020

