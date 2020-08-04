Advertisement

Meet the 3 democratic candidates for Bradford county district 1 county commissioner

By AJ Willy
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Out of the four candidates running for the open district one county commissioner seat in Bradford county, 3 of them are democrats. They are Carolyn Brown Spooner, Oliver Crum, and James “Bat” McNeal. All 3 candidates grew up in bradford county and are looking to replace Ross Chandler, who announced he is retiring.

There is not a whole lot of diversity going on in Starke and that needs to be corrected”, says Crum. “I would be fighting to make a change for the growth in Bradford county and also the economic growth for everyone. Not only for blacks, or for whites. It’s just for the people.”

Spooner says, “if I’m elected, I would like to see something done particularly in the area where I live with the RJE gym and working collectively with concerned citizens and with our citizens coming together to make that a state of the art place for children to go to.”

James “Bat” McNeal did not return our messages for an interview, but according to his Facebook page, he believes his experience as a minister and with youth athletics gives him the skills to be a good leader.

Spooner, who was mayor of Starke for 12 years, says that experience is critical to make bradford county better. “Talking to our legislators, whether its someone at the state or national level, I’ve had all of that experience and I’m comfortable with it. I feel confident enough to do that. But our community is important enough to pursue it and I want to bring that experience, all of that good experience, and share that with the community and represent the community well.”

Crum, a who runs a masonry business, says that experience will help him be a good commissioner. “I built the business from the ground up and its been a successful business for 44 years. And I’ve seen a lot of things that have been going on and it’s time for a change and that’s the reason why I’ve decided to run for county commission to bring a change to bradford county and also growth, economic growth.”

Whether it’s the mason, the minister, or the mayor who wins, they will face off against Robby Stokely in November. Any registered democrats in district 1 are eligible to vote in the election on August 18th.

You can find a map to see if you are in district one here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County teachers head back to school - 6pm

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Algal bloom reported at Little Orange Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Algal blooms typically happen in Florida when there are warm temperatures, rain can also be a contributing factor.

News

Marion County teachers head back to school - 5pm

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Marion County teachers head back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Over the next three weeks teachers will learn about different COVID-19 protocols and how to successfully teach students virtually.

Latest News

News

College reopening concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Several voice concern with students returning to college campus this fall.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed 10 days ago after encountering another infected sheriff.

News

Alachua County Cares Act Portal is NOW live

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Alachua County posts Cares Act Grant application link

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The county has released its CARES Act link for residents to apply for financial relief.