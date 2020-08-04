Meet the 3 democratic candidates for Bradford county district 1 county commissioner

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Out of the four candidates running for the open district one county commissioner seat in Bradford county, 3 of them are democrats. They are Carolyn Brown Spooner, Oliver Crum, and James “Bat” McNeal. All 3 candidates grew up in bradford county and are looking to replace Ross Chandler, who announced he is retiring.

There is not a whole lot of diversity going on in Starke and that needs to be corrected”, says Crum. “I would be fighting to make a change for the growth in Bradford county and also the economic growth for everyone. Not only for blacks, or for whites. It’s just for the people.”

Spooner says, “if I’m elected, I would like to see something done particularly in the area where I live with the RJE gym and working collectively with concerned citizens and with our citizens coming together to make that a state of the art place for children to go to.”

James “Bat” McNeal did not return our messages for an interview, but according to his Facebook page, he believes his experience as a minister and with youth athletics gives him the skills to be a good leader.

Spooner, who was mayor of Starke for 12 years, says that experience is critical to make bradford county better. “Talking to our legislators, whether its someone at the state or national level, I’ve had all of that experience and I’m comfortable with it. I feel confident enough to do that. But our community is important enough to pursue it and I want to bring that experience, all of that good experience, and share that with the community and represent the community well.”

Crum, a who runs a masonry business, says that experience will help him be a good commissioner. “I built the business from the ground up and its been a successful business for 44 years. And I’ve seen a lot of things that have been going on and it’s time for a change and that’s the reason why I’ve decided to run for county commission to bring a change to bradford county and also growth, economic growth.”

Whether it’s the mason, the minister, or the mayor who wins, they will face off against Robby Stokely in November. Any registered democrats in district 1 are eligible to vote in the election on August 18th.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.