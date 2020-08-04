Advertisement

Multiple transportation department employees with the Alachua County school district test positive for COVID-19

The five who tested positive include one bus driver who died with the virus over the weekend
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Five employees with the transportation department of the Alachua County school district reported positive for COVID-19. The five are one office staffer, one transferring into the department and three drivers including Troyanne Hamm, who died with the virus over the weekend.

The public information official with the district, Jackie Johnson said, "what's happened in most cases is that we are hearing from either the employee or in the case of the few students that we've had. We hear from the parent or the employee to let us know there has been a positive case."

The school district's procedure is to first inform those who have been in close contact with the positive case then inform everyone at either a work site or at a school.

Johnson added, "and at this point people have been really good about letting us know that they have tested positive and about letting us know who they might have had significant exposure to so we can begin the process of letting those folks know as well."

A group of people plan a memorial for Hamm in front of the school district office.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 cases in Alachua County School District

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|

News

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials in High Springs are cancelling youth sports for the rest of the fall season.

News

High Springs Cancels Youth Sports

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Potential New Owner Emerges for Lakeshore Regional Medical Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new owner of Lakeshore Regional Medical Center could soon be made public.

Latest News

News

Potential buyers emerge for Lakeshore Regional Medical Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

SunTran adds new stops to bus route

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Starting Monday August 3rd, a new express route will run alternately with the existing Silver Route to take riders to four different health and human services offices.

News

Naked Florida man breaks into home, stabbed by homeowner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Jacksonville man is behind bars on Monday after breaking into a Lake City home naked.

News

Isaias Heading to the Carolinas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Isaias Latest