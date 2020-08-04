Multiple transportation department employees with the Alachua County school district test positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Five employees with the transportation department of the Alachua County school district reported positive for COVID-19. The five are one office staffer, one transferring into the department and three drivers including Troyanne Hamm, who died with the virus over the weekend.

The public information official with the district, Jackie Johnson said, "what's happened in most cases is that we are hearing from either the employee or in the case of the few students that we've had. We hear from the parent or the employee to let us know there has been a positive case."

The school district's procedure is to first inform those who have been in close contact with the positive case then inform everyone at either a work site or at a school.

Johnson added, "and at this point people have been really good about letting us know that they have tested positive and about letting us know who they might have had significant exposure to so we can begin the process of letting those folks know as well."

A group of people plan a memorial for Hamm in front of the school district office.

