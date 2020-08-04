Advertisement

NCFL Governments to discuss: CARES Act funding, mask requirements, return to school and more

Several North Central Florida Governments will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues from face mask requirements in Ocala to charter school reopening plans in Alachua County.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Tuesdays Ocala city meeting, council members will be discussing the possibility of requiring face masks for indoor locations.

This comes as Marion County continues to lead North Central Florida in the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases daily.

Marion and Levy County commissioners will discuss CARES act funding in their meetings Tuesday.

In Alachua County, the county commission and the school board will both have meetings Tuesday.

Commissioners will discuss budgets for general government jobs like county attorney and manager.

During the school board meeting school nurses will be discussed along with approving charter school reopening plans and the over $15 million budget for the redevelopment of Metcalfe Elementary School.

Before that meeting at 6 pm, a group from facebook is planning on coming out to the school district office to remember the school bus driver who passed away this weekend with COVID-19 at 5pm.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

