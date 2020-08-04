North Florida Regional Medical Center receives environmental excellence award
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Gainesville hospital is receiving an environmental sustainability award.
The practice “GreenHealth” awarded North Florida Regional Medical Center an environmental excellence award.
The hospital was recognized for its efforts to eliminate the use of mercury and put measures in place to prevent its future use.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.