SEC adjusts preseason football schedule

(WCJB) -The Southeastern Conference announced a 10-day delay to the start of fall football camps on Tuesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Florida and other SEC schools will begin official preseason practice on Monday, August 17th.

The update comes five days after the kickoff to the 2020 season itself was put off until September 26th. The SEC has yet to announce its 10-game conference-only schedule.

In the days between the previous start date of fall camp and the new start, teams are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs. Once practices begin, the hours increase to 20 per week, at which time teams are permitted 25 practices until the kickoff of the season. Schools will also be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game.

