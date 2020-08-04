Advertisement

Trump Organization puts ‘Apprentice’ chopper up for sale

The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”
The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”(Source: controller.com/CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of President Donald Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”

It’s a red, white and blue 1989 Sikorsky S-76B, listed without a price on controller.com.

The listing describes it as a six-seater aircraft with African mahogany paneling, leather seats and gold-finished seat belts.

Helicopter appraiser Helivalue estimates that similar models are worth between $400,000 and $950,000.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who now runs the family business, said they currently have three helicopters and just don’t need them all.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

Updated: moments ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National Politics

Trump says COVID under control

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Excerpt from the Aug. 3 episode of Axios on HBO. Trump: "They are dying. That's true. And it is what it is, but that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can."

National

Massive damage in Beirut after explosion

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Multiple people injured after Beirut explosion.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
The nation has recorded more than 155,000 dead in a little more than six months and is fast approaching an almost off-the-charts 5 million COVID-19 infections.

News

Another Sheriff in NCFL has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Casey Fite
The Sheriff says he believes he was exposed 10 days ago after encountering another infected sheriff.

National

Large explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
A large explosion has rocked Beirut, Lebanon, reportedly near the city's port.

National

Burchett on TVA outsourcing

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.

National

Cohen on TVA outsourcing

Updated: 1 hour ago