UF students create app to help you spend your screen time more wisely

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’ve all been there before … you open up your phone for one thing and the next thing you know you’ve been scrolling social media for an hour.

That’s where the idea came from for Surfing Happy-- a digital wellness app. The app’s creators saw a statistic that said Americans can rack up to 11 hours a day of screen time

“According to research, a good chunk of this time people don’t necessarily feel good about. So what we’re saying is ... out of those six hours a day, let’s take 20 to 30 minutes out of that and focus it on something that you wanna do. That’s what Surfing Happy does. What can we help you do on your devices that help you meet your goal to make you feel good?”

While the app is still in the works, the concept is that you’ll fill out questions that will tailor the app to your needs, interests, and goals. This way, the next time you find yourself on Facebook or Instagram for 30 minutes, the app will send you reminders of tasks or goals you can pursue on your phone instead, with a direct link to that activity.

So whether you’re on your phone or laptop or tablet, Surfing Happy helps you stay focused ... so at the end of the day, you spend that screen time more wisely.

For many people during the pandemic, screen time has increased, across all ages. So, the creators of Surfing Happy hope their app may be able to lessen the negative impacts of that in the long-run.

“We are at our house ... you know zoom calls and even [at-home schooling.] When you go to class [at home] you watch the videos and you catch up with the assignments and make sure that you finish them on the due date ... but what happens when you go back to the actual class? You are used to using your phone ... is it going to be the same way when you go back to normality?”

You can expect to find the app in app stores by the end of the year. For more information, check out there website here.

