WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to visit Paddock Mall for Back-to-School Fest

The Paddock Mall in Ocala will host its annual Back-to-School Fest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students will have a chance to get school supplies from WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.
The Paddock Mall in Ocala will host its annual Back-to-School Fest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students will have a chance to get school supplies from WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Marion County could get a free backpack from a famous backbreaker.

The Paddock Mall in Ocala will host its annual Back-to-School Fest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students will have a chance to get school supplies from WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.

Families who pre-register for a free backpack will also have the option to receive their supplies outside the mall or have it delivered.

Staff from Advent Health will provide temperature checks and hand sanitizers and masks will be required.

