Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Alachua County Deputies have offered a reward for an unsolved shooting that left a woman dead.
Deputies are looking for information on the death of 36-year-old Nastisha Covert after shots were fired at a Waldo block party in June.
Covert and an unidentified man were shot during the incident earlier this summer.
Covert, a mother of eight, died at the scene as deputies tried to revive her.
Anyone with information can be eligible to receive a $6,000 reward.
