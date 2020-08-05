GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Alachua County Deputies have offered a reward for an unsolved shooting that left a woman dead.

Deputies are looking for information on the death of 36-year-old Nastisha Covert after shots were fired at a Waldo block party in June.

Covert and an unidentified man were shot during the incident earlier this summer.

Covert, a mother of eight, died at the scene as deputies tried to revive her.

Anyone with information can be eligible to receive a $6,000 reward.

