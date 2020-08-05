Alachua County is accepting applications for Citizen Climate Advisory Committee

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have a passion for protecting the environment, the Alachua County Commission wants you.

They are accepting applications to fill openings on the Citizen Climate Advisory Committee.

The group will advise the joint water and climate policy board on climate change issues.

All nine positions are open, and applications are due by August 11th.

Alachua County application (WCJB)

