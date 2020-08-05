Advertisement

AP source: Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a source.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a source.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.

National

COVID-19 vaccine developer eyeing doses for less than $40

Updated: 10 minutes ago
One of the U.S. companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine has released an anticipated price range for doses.

National

Moderna to price vaccine under $40

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Moderna plans to price its vaccine under $40.

National Politics

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at: TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

News

Ocala City Council approves face mask ordinance

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli and Julia Laude
The City of Ocala has approved an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor locations.

National

Moderna expected to price COVID-19 vaccine under $40

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Moderna anticipates pricing its COVID-19 vaccine under $40.

National

Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest after massive explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Three confirmed COVID-19 cases at GRACE Marketplace

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
New positive COVID-19 case found in local government sponsored homeless camp